Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,855,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,907,000 after purchasing an additional 44,243 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 88,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

