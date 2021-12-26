Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 498,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 311,072 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 120,763 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DOC opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOC. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.