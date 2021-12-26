Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Citigroup

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.43.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $5,360,420.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 577,102 shares of company stock valued at $28,691,217. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 80.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 16.5% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 90.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 9.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.