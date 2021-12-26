Polkadex Hits 24 Hour Volume of $589,251.00 (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.76 or 0.00021386 BTC on exchanges. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $48.43 million and $589,251.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00060709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.31 or 0.08049455 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00074460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,258.15 or 0.99906148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00052875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

