Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Project Angel Parent from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Project Angel Parent from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

MLNK stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 135,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Project Angel Parent has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Project Angel Parent will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

