ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) Trading Up 1.2%

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA)’s stock price were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $44.80. Approximately 5,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 9,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 10.94% of ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.