Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Sells $482,100.00 in Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of PTGX opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.18. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
