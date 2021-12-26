Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Sells $482,100.00 in Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PTGX opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.18. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.