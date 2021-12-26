Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NILSY shares. VTB Capital upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. AlphaValue upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.91. 109,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,193. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

