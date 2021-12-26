Qbao Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Qbao coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $375,175.98 and approximately $11,384.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.