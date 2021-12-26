Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) Posts Earnings Results

Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Shares of QPT stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.19. Quest PharmaTech has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Quest PharmaTech Company Profile

Quest PharmaTech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody based immunotherapeutic products for cancer. Its lead product candidates are Mab AR 9.6 against truncated O-glycan on MUC16 for targeted cancer therapy applications; and Oregovomab, an anti-CA-125 antibody, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

