Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.26. 8,053,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,038,137. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.57 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

