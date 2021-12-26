Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139,302 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. 11,025,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,966,380. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $251.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.