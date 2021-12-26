Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys 165 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $113.15. 6,977,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day moving average of $106.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $113.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.