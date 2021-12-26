Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.5% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,175,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $456.49. The company had a trading volume of 301,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,949. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $335.60 and a one year high of $463.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $444.47 and a 200 day moving average of $421.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

