Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $687,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 295,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 208,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 64,206 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 551,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,059,000 after purchasing an additional 157,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.18.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $115.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

