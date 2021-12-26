Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,339 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,244,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Lear by 116,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Lear by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 444,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lear by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Lear by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.02. The company had a trading volume of 398,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,102. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $144.77 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

