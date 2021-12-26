Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 291.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Magna International by 286.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 125.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 69.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 138.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

Shares of MGA traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.50. The company had a trading volume of 731,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,139. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

