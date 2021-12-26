Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 820 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.4% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 86.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.67. 2,925,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,022. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $189.76 and a twelve month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

