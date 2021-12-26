Raymond James & Associates Has $54.41 Million Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 133,178 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $54,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CM opened at $115.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.55 and its 200-day moving average is $116.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

