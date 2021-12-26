Raymond James & Associates Purchases 24,367 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $52,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 917,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,150,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock opened at $262.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.36 and a 200-day moving average of $251.12.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.