Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,523 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $45,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY opened at $679.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $652.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $613.11. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $696.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

