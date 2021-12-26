Raymond James & Associates Sells 31,303 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 906,889 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,303 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in General Motors were worth $47,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average is $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

