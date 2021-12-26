Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 90,866 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,291,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,866 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $27,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $100,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 263.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

