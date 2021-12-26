Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,903 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $33,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX opened at $55.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $1.618 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

