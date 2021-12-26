Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $36.20 Million Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $36,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $148.52 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $158.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

