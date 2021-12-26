Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $38.33 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,827 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $38,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $195.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.82 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

