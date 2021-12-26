Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $28,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $228.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.51. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $138.14 and a 1-year high of $238.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

