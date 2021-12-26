Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $31,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

Shares of TFC opened at $57.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.19. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

