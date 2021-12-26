Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $180,468.75 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $180,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $195,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $16.78 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

