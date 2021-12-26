Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 625,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,391,000 after acquiring an additional 126,158 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 29,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 26,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.36.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 194.06%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

