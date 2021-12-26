Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,514 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.6% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 509,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 178,955 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 55,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$81.24 during trading hours on Friday. 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,806. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

