Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,019 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,359,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,262. The company has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.52. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

