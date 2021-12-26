Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,606 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,154,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,520,982. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

