Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 3,025 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 455,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,180,000 after acquiring an additional 175,765 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 69,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Argus lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $71.73. 3,643,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,416. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.51. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.53 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -65.81, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

