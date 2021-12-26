Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 848.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.90. The company had a trading volume of 565,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,780. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.55 and its 200 day moving average is $237.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

