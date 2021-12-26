Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Price Up 32.6% Over Last Week

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $7.96 million and $262,257.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00058928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.38 or 0.08056100 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,918.32 or 0.99927800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00072590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00053063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

