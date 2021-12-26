Refinable (FINE) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $10.47 million and approximately $653,988.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00061529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.93 or 0.08049204 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,285.36 or 0.99917032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00072631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00053033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

