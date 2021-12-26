Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Receives $33.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

RPHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPHM. RiverVest Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,478,000. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,267,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,417,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPHM stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $8.95. 150,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,866. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $17.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

