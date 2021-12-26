Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $311.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $311.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.65. 316,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,252. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.25. Repligen has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Repligen’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Repligen will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

