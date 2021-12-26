Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $36.21 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,017,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $36,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $38.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.