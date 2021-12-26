Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $39.09 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.20% of Ulta Beauty worth $39,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $105,456,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $35,455,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 217.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,717,000 after buying an additional 90,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $392.37 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.93 and a 12 month high of $417.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.04.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

