Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,159 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $41,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC stock opened at $170.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.60 and a 200-day moving average of $155.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $174.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.14.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

