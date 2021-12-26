Reviewing Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) & Its Competitors

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is one of 22 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Levi Strauss & Co. to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.2% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Levi Strauss & Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Levi Strauss & Co. pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 27.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Levi Strauss & Co. lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Levi Strauss & Co. and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 0 0 10 0 3.00 Levi Strauss & Co. Competitors 260 1363 1978 79 2.51

Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $34.20, suggesting a potential upside of 38.91%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 24.92%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Levi Strauss & Co. has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Levi Strauss & Co.’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. $4.45 billion -$127.14 million 21.98 Levi Strauss & Co. Competitors $1.76 billion -$676,875.00 27.42

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Levi Strauss & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 8.37% 35.65% 8.75% Levi Strauss & Co. Competitors -0.60% 15.62% 7.64%

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

