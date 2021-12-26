ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a market cap of $84.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.02. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 198.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 333,800 shares during the last quarter. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

