Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Buys 750 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $91.28. 2,367,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $77.76 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

