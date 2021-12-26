Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,668,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 225,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.97. 4,551,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,291,899. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

