Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 710 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 7.4% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $6,214,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 54.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $360.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.81 and a 200 day moving average of $356.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

