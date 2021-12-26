Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,251,000 after buying an additional 119,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,237,000 after purchasing an additional 142,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $340.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.75.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.19.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock worth $9,047,909 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

