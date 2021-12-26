Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 549,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

