Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from 150.00 to 140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

